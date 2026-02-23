Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wedding Preparations Go Up In Flames After Cylinder Blast In Harsul; Items Worth ₹5 Lakh Destroyed | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A domestic gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Harsul area on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but items in the house were reduced to ashes.

According to details, Kishor Raut lives with his parents, wife, brother, sister-in-law, and four children in a house in the Chhatrapati Shivajinagar area of Harsul. His niece’s marriage is scheduled for March 15, and everyone in the house was busy with wedding preparations. On Sunday, at around 12.30 pm, the cylinder exploded in the house, following which the house was engulfed in flames. Family members rushed out of the house after the blast.

Nearby residents alerted the fire brigade. However, the fire tender could not reach the house due to the narrow lanes in the area. As a result, the fire tender had to approach from another road. By the time it arrived, household items and clothes purchased for the wedding had already been reduced to ashes.

Due to the narrow lanes in the Harsul area, the fire-fighting vehicle had to take a detour of nearly one-and-a-half kilometres to enter the locality, which delayed fire-fighting operations.

Raut said that his niece’s marriage is scheduled for March 15 and that he had purchased clothes and other wedding items worth around Rs 4-5 lakh. “All the clothes and other items were burnt. The government should help us and also expand the roads,” he demanded.