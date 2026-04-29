Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Crisis Hits Saiban Society, Residents Forced To Rely On Tankers | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Saiban Housing Society in the Wadgaon area are facing severe water scarcity, with taps running dry and families forced to depend on costly private tankers during the peak summer.

Around 150 residents from nearly 40 families are affected. Locals said they are struggling daily to arrange water, with many spending a large part of their income on tanker supply. Women in the area are facing the worst hardship as they manage household needs with limited water.

Residents, including Rekha Nikam, Sarika Kamble and Meena Kautkar, expressed anger over the situation. They alleged that while nearby areas are receiving government tanker supply, the Saiban society is being ignored despite repeated requests. They have demanded immediate regularisation of the tap water supply and tanker support from the civic body.

Officials said tanker supply is being provided in parts of Wadgaon due to the ongoing shortage. However, residents claim that tankers have still not reached their society.

In a separate issue, residents of Ambedkarnagar have complained of contaminated water supply. Locals alleged that foul-smelling water mixed with drainage is coming through taps, leading to health problems.

Community representatives, including Dalit Panther leader Laxman Bhutkar, said the problem is due to old pipelines that are around 40 years old and leaking at multiple points. They have demanded immediate replacement of the pipeline and urgent action from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.

Residents warned that if the issues are not resolved soon, the situation could worsen further as summer intensifies.