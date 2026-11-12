Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBA Seeks Swift Justice In Rohit Pathare Murder Case | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth, Rohit Pathare, was brutally murdered in Vaijapur taluka a few days ago. A delegation of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leaders met the deceased’s parents, wife and other relatives and assured them that the VBA would pursue the matter and make every possible effort to ensure that the accused are severely punished.

The delegation said the matter had been brought to the attention of their party chief Adv Prakash Ambedkar, and that both he and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi stood with the family. It assured the family that every possible effort would be made to ensure justice for Rohit. The delegation described the incident in Vaijapur as a stain on humanity and said it served as a warning that, following the Khairlanji case, the echoes of casteism were once again being felt in Maharashtra.

The brutal assault on Rohit sends shivers down one's spine. However, the police have failed to apprehend the main accused, which is a matter of serious concern. The victim's family has alleged that the local police are attempting to shield the accused, casting doubt on the integrity of the investigation itself. When a delegation of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi sought to meet the investigating officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Phude, to discuss the case, he refused to meet them, stating only that he was in court. Therefore, on behalf of the VBA, a delegation will soon meet the Superintendent of Police (Aurangabad Rural) to apprise him of the entire situation.

Those present on the occasion included Aurangabad Rural (West) District President Rupchand Gadekar, Satish Gaikwad, Sakharam Shingare, Ankush Pathare, Anjan Salve, Pravin Hiwale, Manoj Pathare, Khushalrao Bansode, Rajan Kirtane, Laxman Dhaneshwar, Pralhad Sature, Sanjay Bagul, Rahul Salve, Satish Shinde and others.