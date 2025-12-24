Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Tops PM Micro Food Processing Scheme For 4 Years; District Collector Deelip Swami Urges Banks To Clear Pending Loans | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has ranked first in the Prime Minister Micro Food Processing industries in the country for the past four years. The pending proposals of the scheme should be sanctioned by the end of December to continue the first-rank position,” opined District Collector Deelip Swami.

He was addressing the district-level bankers committee review meeting at the district collectorate on Tuesday. District Apex Bank Coordinator Preshit Moghe, Agriculture Department’s Deputy Director Deepak Gawali, Superintendent Prakash Deshmukh, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Regional Manager Amit Mishra, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Manager Suresh Patvekar, Rural Development Manager Vikram Sargar, Suchita Kotkar, S J Patil, and representatives of various banks were present.

Swami further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various agriculture-based and processing industries are being promoted to fulfil the dream of a developed India. The district has remained in the first position in the food processing industries for the past four years.

The banks should sanction the pending projects by the end of December so that the position can be maintained again this year. The banks should provide proper guidance and loans to farmers and unemployed youth for the development of the district. Loans needed for establishing agriculture, animal husbandry, fishery, dairy, and silk industries should be provided immediately, he directed.

Apex Bank coordinator Moghe informed about various schemes and the status of their implementation.