Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Student Leader Attempts Self-Immolation At BAMU Senate Meeting Amidst Protest Against Vice Chancellor's Controversial Decisions |

In a dramatic move, a student leader Sachin Nikam tried to immolate himself in the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) by sprinkling petrol during the ongoing Senate meeting on Tuesday. However, the police intervened and the untoward incident was averted.

The students had opposed the decisions taken by the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari between February 14 and 26. These decisions included cancelling the senate membership of Dr Shankar Ambhore, registering cases against the students who staged agitation on February 14, barring entry to the reporters during the senate meeting and prior permission for organising meetings and demonstrations.

Against this backdrop, the student unions staged demonstrations. They shouted slogans against these decisions taken by the VC and also burnt the effigy of the VC on the premises during the ongoing Senate meeting. The senators also raised these issues during the meeting aggressively. The students demanded that the VC come out and discuss with them.

They initiated the ‘Bhimtola’ agitation to press their demands. However, the VC refused to talk with the students. Then Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Valmik Sarwade came and tried to negotiate with the students, but they were in no mood to listen.

Meanwhile, DCP Nitin Bagate, ACP Sampat Shinde and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and in their presence, the VC conducted a discussion with the students. He assured that all four decisions would be withdrawn. Then the students withdrew the agitation.

Read Also Maharashtra: Six Arrested For Printing Fake Notes In Pune

What were the demands?

A group of miscreants wearing saffron turbans allegedly terrified the students on the BAMU campus on February 14. The student union staged a demonstration and demanded stern action against these miscreants. However, cases were registered against the agitators. The student unions demanded that the cases against the students should be withdrawn immediately.

The VC had denied entry to the pressmen during the senate meetings. Similarly, it was directed to the student unions that they should take prior permission to organise any meetings or demonstrations.

A senator Dr Shankar Ambhore was given a notice of suspension as he demanded that the cases against the students should be withdrawn. He appealed the notice in the High Court and the court gave him relaxation.

The students demanded that all these decisions should be taken back. The VC after the discussion withdrew all four decisions and the student's agitation was withdrawn.