 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shiv Sena City Politics: Sanjay Shirsat Loses Ground As Kishor Nagare Named Group Leader
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shiv Sena City Politics: Sanjay Shirsat Loses Ground As Kishor Nagare Named Group Leader

Party sources said that following the loss of the deputy mayor’s post, another key organisational position has now slipped from Shirsat’s hands, indicating a weakening of his influence within the party’s city unit

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shiv Sena City Politics: Sanjay Shirsat Loses Ground As Kishor Nagare Named Group Leader

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State Social Justice Minister and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat has once again found himself on the back foot in Shiv Sena’s city politics. Days after the controversy surrounding the selection of the deputy mayor candidate, Shiv Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced Kishor Nagare as the group leader in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

Party sources said that following the loss of the deputy mayor’s post, another key organisational position has now slipped from Shirsat’s hands, indicating a weakening of his influence within the party’s city unit.

Shirsat had actively backed his daughter, Harshada Shirsat, for the deputy mayor’s post. However, Shiv Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal managed to secure the position despite Shirsat’s lobbying. Janjal’s elevation was widely viewed within political circles as a significant setback for the minister, reflecting shifting power equations in the local Shiv Sena unit.

According to sources, Shinde announced Nagare’s appointment as group leader after holding consultations with Member of Parliament Sandipan Bhumre, Members of Legislative Assembly Vilas Bhumre, Ramesh Bornare and Balaji Kalyankar, along with Deputy Mayor Janjal and other senior party leaders. The decision is being seen as part of a broader effort by the party leadership to recalibrate internal alignments ahead of upcoming civic and organisational challenges.

