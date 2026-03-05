Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade Lays Foundation Stone For Deogiri Urban Bank Building | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The foundation stone for the new building of Deogiri Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. was laid on Wednesday by the bank’s founder chairman and the governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagade, marking an important milestone in the institution’s continued growth and expansion in the Marathwada region.

Several prominent dignitaries attended the ceremony, including State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, RSS Prant Sanghchalak Anil Bhalerao, Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Vice-President Umesh Dashrathi, Technical Director Ashok Patil, Babanrao Jagade, and other members of the bank’s leadership and local administration.

Haribhau Bagade has been instrumental in shaping the bank’s progress over the years. Under his leadership and guidance, Deogiri Urban Co-operative Bank has expanded its presence to 34 branches across the Marathwada region, significantly strengthening its reach among customers and contributing to the region’s cooperative banking sector. In recognition of his longstanding contribution and leadership, Bagade was felicitated during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Bagade reflected on the bank’s journey and growth over the years. He said the institution has successfully earned the trust and confidence of its customers through consistent service and commitment. He recalled that the bank had initially started its operations in a small room with limited resources, but through the collective efforts of customers, founder members, directors, and employees, it has now grown into a scheduled bank.

Bagade further emphasised that the bank’s progress is the result of teamwork and the continued support of the community it serves. Trustees of the board, chief executive officers, deputy CEOs, employees, and a large number of citizens and well-wishers were also present on the occasion, making the event a significant moment in the bank’s history.