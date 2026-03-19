Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Raid On Waluj Factory Uncovers 400 LPG Cylinders, Gutkha Packaging Material | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and local police conducted a raid on a closed factory in the Waluj industrial area on Tuesday and found a large stock of empty LPG cylinders along with materials linked to gutkha packaging.

The inspection continued on Wednesday, during which the squad found empty cylinders, gas cylinder seals and glass ampoules used for packing gutkha, which is banned in the state.

Officials said the empty cylinders of various petroleum companies were found in the name of a single agency. Action was initiated against the owner and operator of the factory based on the seized documents.

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Late on Tuesday, the cylinders were seized, and the unit was sealed again. On Wednesday morning, the District Supply Department inspected the same factory in the C sector of the Waluj industrial area and found gas in some cylinders, new packing seals, ampules and packets of gutkha.

The team also inspected closed factories in the C sector at Plot No. 118, K 179, K-154 and other locations, creating panic among illegal business operators in the area.

More than 400 empty cylinders of various petroleum companies were found in the factory. Police also seized a vehicle and other materials. Action was initiated against company owner Alim Salim Syed and Fatema Bharat Gas Agency operator Alim Syed.

The inspection squad included Inspector Meenal Pawar, MIDC Regional Manager Ashok Rasal, Ramkrishna Gore, Sunil Sonawane, Ashok Kalke, Raju Magare, Deelip Chauthe, MIDC Waluj Police Station PSI Praveen Patharkar, Sandeep Tagad, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Nitin Iname, Samadhan Patil and others.