Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Onion Prices May Touch ₹90 Per KG Amid Rain Deficit | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Onion prices have touched the sky, bringing tears to customers. The present prices of onions in the market are around ₹40 to ₹60 per kg, depending on the quality. The situation has arisen due to less rainfall during this monsoon and the prevailing drought situation. It is believed that prices will further rise in the coming days and can only come under control after the arrival of new onions in the market in November. Meanwhile, prices may further increase to around ₹80 to ₹90 per kg, traders indicated.

The arrival of onions at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee began last month. Around 1,700 to 1,800 quintals are arriving daily. If the arrivals are reduced, the impact can be felt on prices.

Traders claimed that the reasons for the price hike are the impact of less rain on the onion crop, lower production expected in the coming season, rising demand of around 5,000 quintals of onions in the city, and the impact of a lack of retreating rains on production.

Onions arrive in the city from markets in Sillod, Aland, Phulambri, Ganori, Ladsawangi, Ware-Kingaon and Karmad. Currently, the supply is satisfactory; however, there are indications that the onion cultivation area and production for the upcoming season will decrease due to a lack of rainfall. Onion prices have started to rise as forecasts predict scanty retreating rains.

Onion wholesaler Arjun Yeole said that the new onion seedlings prepared for the summer crop have withered due to the lack of rain. If it does not rain, prices are likely to reach ₹80 to ₹90 per kilogram.