Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NIA Investigates Three Youths In Bengaluru Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took three individuals from Mayur Park in the city into custody last week in connection with the Rameshwar Café bomb blast in Bengaluru. The NIA suspects that they were in contact with the absconding accused Matin Taha and Mussavir Hussain Shazib. Despite lacking education and employment for the past two years, sources indicate they engaged in cryptocurrency transactions with the accused and earned lakhs of rupees.

The bomb blast at Rameshwar Café in Bengaluru on March 1 resulted in injuries to nine individuals. While the investigating agency has arrested Muzammil Sharif in connection with the case, the masterminds Matin and Mussavir Hussain remain at large. The NIA suspects they transferred funds through cryptocurrency to several individuals.

During the investigation, a link was discovered with some youths in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Consequently, a team comprising the NIA and Delhi Police arrived in the city to question three youths from the Mayur Park area. These youths hail from middle-class families and discontinued their education. Engaging in cryptocurrency transactions for the past two years, they amassed significant wealth. Their extravagant lifestyle drew the attention of the investigating agency.