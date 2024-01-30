 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe

This operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and Deputy SPs Rajeev Talekar and Sangeeta Patil

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe | Representational Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Kishor Bansilal Kanise, a technical assistant employed with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Monday.

According to information received, the complainant, who recently constructed a house, applied to the MSEDCL for the installation of a meter. Kanise was handling the application process and purportedly demanded ₹5,500 for the meter installation. After negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at ₹5,000. However, unwilling to succumb to bribery, the complainant reported the matter to the ACB.

Read Also
Infosys Techie’s Murder In Pune's Hinjawadi: Here's What We Know So Far
article-image

Upon verifying the demand, ACB officers orchestrated a sting operation, apprehending Kanise in the act of accepting the bribe. The accused was arrested red-handed, and a case has been registered at the Cantonment Police Station.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and Deputy SPs Rajeev Talekar and Sangeeta Patil, with the participation of officers Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan, Changdev Bagul, and others.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Leopard Injured Seriously In Road Accident, Treated At Facility Near Kalamb Area

Pune: Leopard Injured Seriously In Road Accident, Treated At Facility Near Kalamb Area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wife Sets Apartment Ablaze After Fight With Husband; Watch Video

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wife Sets Apartment Ablaze After Fight With Husband; Watch Video

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Vithhal Shelar And His Aides

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Pune Police Invoke MCOCA Against Vithhal Shelar And His Aides

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam...

Udgir Milk Scheme Project: Centre Will Extend All Possible Help, Says Union Minister Parshottam...