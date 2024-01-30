Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Technician Nabbed For Accepting ₹5,000 Bribe | Representational Image

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended Kishor Bansilal Kanise, a technical assistant employed with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹5,000 on Monday.

According to information received, the complainant, who recently constructed a house, applied to the MSEDCL for the installation of a meter. Kanise was handling the application process and purportedly demanded ₹5,500 for the meter installation. After negotiations, the bribe amount was settled at ₹5,000. However, unwilling to succumb to bribery, the complainant reported the matter to the ACB.

Upon verifying the demand, ACB officers orchestrated a sting operation, apprehending Kanise in the act of accepting the bribe. The accused was arrested red-handed, and a case has been registered at the Cantonment Police Station.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Atole and Deputy SPs Rajeev Talekar and Sangeeta Patil, with the participation of officers Rajendra Sinkar, Vilas Chavan, Changdev Bagul, and others.