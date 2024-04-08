Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More Than 8,000 Students Appear For SET

As many as 8,105 students appeared for the State Eligibility Test (SET) conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at 22 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday, informed the exam coordinator Dr. Satish Dandge.

SPPU conducted the 39th SET examination in the states of Maharashtra and Goa. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the exam was held in the colleges affiliated with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). In all, 9,630 students had registered for SET, of which 8,105 appeared in 22 centres in the city. The exam was held in two sessions from 10 am to 11 am and from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

SPPU has conducted 39 SET examinations in the past 30 years. It was the last offline system examination, while the 40th examination will be held online, informed registrar Dr. Vijay Khare.