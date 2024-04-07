Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More Than 700 Scholars Register For Ph.D. Coursework

Photo: Wikidata

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has organised a coursework for scholars pursuing their Ph.D., with a total of 718 students enrolled for the course, which commences today, April 8.

In accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission in 2009 and 2016, it is mandatory for scholars to complete their coursework before submitting their thesis. The coursework, which was conducted online in 2022, will be held virtually this year as well, following an order from Vice Chancellor Dr. Vijay Phulari. Consequently, the Malviya Mission Teacher Training Centre of the university will conduct this course from Monday.

Read Also Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Fields Afsar Khan From CS

A total of 718 scholars, working across 40 subjects, have registered for the coursework this year. They belong to four disciplines: commerce and management, science and technology, human sciences, and interdisciplinary branches. The highest number of scholars, 88, are working in the field of English, while one scholar is pursuing a Ph.D. in social work. They have been divided into 21 groups.

The first paper is common for all scholars, while the second paper will focus on their respective areas of study.