Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Celebrates 7th Foundation Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University celebrated its seventh Foundation Day at Rukmini Auditorium on Tuesday, with academicians, university officials, faculty members, students and other members of the MGM family in attendance.

Prof Badri Narayan Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, joined virtually as chief guest, while Dr Prakash Mahanwar, Vice-Chancellor of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University, was present as guest of honour. MGM Vice-Chairman Dr PM Jadhav, Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, educationist Bhausaheb Rajale, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Vilas Sapkal and Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar were also present.

A documentary highlighting the university’s seven-year journey was screened, while books authored by faculty members and the university newsletter, MGM Abhivyakti 2026, were released. Outstanding students and contributors were felicitated. The Salesforce Centre of Excellence and Finishing School were inaugurated, and an MoU was signed with Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University to strengthen academic collaboration.

Tiwari stressed the importance of experiential learning, social responsibility and social entrepreneurship. Mahanwar highlighted multidisciplinary education, skill development and environmental conservation.

Sapkal urged students to develop professional skills and pursue innovative ideas, while Gadekar said the university now offers more than 300 programmes across seven faculties to around 10,000 students.