Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lawyers Demand Reservations In Judicial System | Representative Pic

The Lawyers Front for Social Justice organised a social conference at Maulana Azad Research Centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, pressing for the implementation of reservations in the country's judiciary system and advocating for social security for lawyers. Presided over by Adv Vishnu Dhoble, the conference included the presence of Adv Prakash Paranjape, Adv Yashwant More, Adv Chandrashekhar Korhalkar, Adv Jalinder Adsule, and others.

Adv Dhoble emphasised the need for legislation in Parliament to implement reservations in the judiciary system, asserting that both the Union and states bear the responsibility of providing financial social security for lawyers. Despite the acceptance of reservation policies by various institutes, the judiciary system has not implemented them in the past 75 years. Adv Dhoble called for an act in Parliament to address this issue, ensuring financial stability and social security for lawyers. Additionally, he highlighted the high number of pending cases in the courts, urging the government to make financial provisions to reduce the backlog.

The conference saw the participation of Adv Gautam Salve, Adv Subhash Nade, Adv Sunil Magare, Adv Milind Chandanshiv, Adv Kishor Dongre, Adv Suresh Shinde, Adv Avinash Suryawanshi, Adv Vinod Dhotre, Adv Raju Bagul, Adv Rahul Chemble, Adv Datta Dhoble, Adv Suresh Petgiwar, and others.