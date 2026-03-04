 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Karmad; 34 Kg Ganja Seized, One Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Karmad; 34 Kg Ganja Seized, One Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Karmad; 34 Kg Ganja Seized, One Arrested

According to police officials, LCB Police Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput received confidential information on Monday that cannabis was being illegally cultivated on a farm in Feran Jalgaon. The ganja plants were reportedly being grown amid standing crops to avoid suspicion

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, March 04, 2026, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Karmad; 34 Kg Ganja Seized, One Arrested | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police busted a racket involving the illegal cultivation and sale of cannabis in Feran Jalgaon village under the Karmad police station limits. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police officials, LCB Police Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput received confidential information on Monday that cannabis was being illegally cultivated on a farm in Feran Jalgaon. The ganja plants were reportedly being grown amid standing crops to avoid suspicion.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Rajput conducted a raid on the farm belonging to Sanjay Eknath Jadhav in the village. During the search operation, the police found cannabis plants being cultivated among the crops.

Read Also
Who Is Santosh Pandit? Pune-Based Civic Activist Now To Make Impact In Pimpri-Chinchwad Area
article-image

The police arrested Sanjay Jadhav (43), a resident of Feran Jalgaon, and seized 34.209 kg of wet and dried ganja from the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Nitish Kumar Likely Rajya Sabha Nominee As BJP Eyes First Bihar Chief Minister
Nitish Kumar Likely Rajya Sabha Nominee As BJP Eyes First Bihar Chief Minister
'We Hope To Go Underground Quietly': Vijay Deverakonda Jokes With Paps At Wedding Reception, Rashmika Mandanna In Splits- VIDEO
'We Hope To Go Underground Quietly': Vijay Deverakonda Jokes With Paps At Wedding Reception, Rashmika Mandanna In Splits- VIDEO
Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host IPL 2026 After Deadly Stampede Controversy
Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Cleared To Host IPL 2026 After Deadly Stampede Controversy
Thane Gears Up For ‘Shivotsav’: A Three-Day Extravaganza Celebrating The Life And Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji And Sambhaji Maharaj
Thane Gears Up For ‘Shivotsav’: A Three-Day Extravaganza Celebrating The Life And Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji And Sambhaji Maharaj

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Karmad police station.

The action was executed by PSI Mahesh Ghuge along with police personnel Baliram Kakade, Kaduba Thote, Santosh Patil, Sachin Rathod, Sunil Gore, Pramod Patil, Datta Munde, Sachin Sonar, Angad Tidke, Vijay Dhumal, Balvirsingh Bahure, Shivaji Magar, Haribhau Kolge and others.

Follow us on