Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Busted In Karmad; 34 Kg Ganja Seized, One Arrested | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police busted a racket involving the illegal cultivation and sale of cannabis in Feran Jalgaon village under the Karmad police station limits. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police officials, LCB Police Inspector Vijaysingh Rajput received confidential information on Monday that cannabis was being illegally cultivated on a farm in Feran Jalgaon. The ganja plants were reportedly being grown amid standing crops to avoid suspicion.

Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Rajput conducted a raid on the farm belonging to Sanjay Eknath Jadhav in the village. During the search operation, the police found cannabis plants being cultivated among the crops.

The police arrested Sanjay Jadhav (43), a resident of Feran Jalgaon, and seized 34.209 kg of wet and dried ganja from the spot.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod and Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Karmad police station.

The action was executed by PSI Mahesh Ghuge along with police personnel Baliram Kakade, Kaduba Thote, Santosh Patil, Sachin Rathod, Sunil Gore, Pramod Patil, Datta Munde, Sachin Sonar, Angad Tidke, Vijay Dhumal, Balvirsingh Bahure, Shivaji Magar, Haribhau Kolge and others.