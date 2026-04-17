Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IAS Officer G Sreekanth Assumes Charge As Divisional Commissioner | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: G Sreekanth, the new Divisional Commissioner of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, took charge from outgoing Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Friday. Papalkar welcomed Sreekanth by presenting a bouquet and wished him for his future endeavours.

District Collector Vinay Gauda GC, Additional Commissioner Khushalsingh Pardeshi, Additional Commissioner Pratap Kale, Additional Commissioner Dr Anant Gavhane, Dadasaheb Wankhede, Sushma Desai, Manjusha Miskar, Joint Commissioner Rajesh Katkar, Manjusha Kapse, Devidas Tekale, Savita Harkar, Harshal Baviskar, Ravindra Jayabhaye, Shubhangi Andhale, Sadhana Bangar, and others were present.

Sreekanth interacted with the heads of various departments and gathered information about agriculture, water scarcity, and social and administrative issues. He said that they would work in coordination and strive for the development of the division.

He said that the division is culturally and historically important, and therefore the development of tourism will be prioritised. He added that impetus will be given to important projects related to education and health. The use of latest technology to improve work processes and the implementation of an e-office system were also highlighted.

Sreekanth is an IAS officer of the 2009 UPSC cadre. He has previously worked as a trainee in Parbhani and as an Assistant District Collector at Kinwat. He has also served as Municipal Commissioner at Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation, ZP CEO at Satara, District Collector at Akola and Latur, GST Joint Commissioner, and Municipal Commissioner at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.