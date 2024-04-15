Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Gangaur Procession Organised In Bajajnagar

The Maheshwari Mahila Mandal recently organized a Gangaur and Kalash procession with religious fervor and enthusiasm in Bajajnagar.

Gangaur is an important festival of the Maheshwari community. The preparations for the festival are organized from Holi to Gudi Padwa. Various events take place during this period, including Rajasthani Dance, Ghumar, plays, Gaura Vivah, and others. The event concludes with a grand procession, where married and unmarried women and girls participate. They worship Goddess Gauri and pray for the well-being of their husbands and families.

This procession commenced from Bajajnagar amid the beating of dhols and tashas, passing through Gorakh Wagh chowk, Mahadev Mandir, Shrikrushna Mandir, and concluded at the house of Uma Bhansali, where the Aarti of Gangaur was performed. Residents made arrangements for snacks and cold drinks for the procession participants at various places along the route.