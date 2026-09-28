Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Experts Discuss Hindi Media, AI Applications & Challenges At Two-Day Lecture Series | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day lecture series organised jointly by the Central Hindi Directorate, New Delhi, and the Department of Hindi at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University concluded on Monday. During the series, experts engaged with students and held detailed discussions on topics such as ‘Hindi Print and Electronic Media’ and ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI): Practical Applications and Challenges’.

Dr Sushil Upadhyay from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and language thinker Dinesh Sharma from Dehradun were the keynote speakers at the lecture series.

In his introductory remarks, Dr Sanjay Rathod, Head of the Hindi Department, shed light on the evolving nature of the print and electronic media sectors. He outlined the various employment opportunities available to students in these fields. He also drew attention to the increasing use of artificial intelligence in human affairs and daily life, its practical possibilities and the potential challenges posed by AI.

Keynote speaker Dr Sushil Upadhyay spoke on the subject of ‘Hindi Print and Electronic Media’, briefing students on the technological changes in the media sector. He highlighted that diverse employment opportunities exist in the media industry even in today’s digital age for students who have mastered communication and writing skills. He also urged students to keep themselves updated with evolving technology in the field.

Dr Upadhyay also delivered a talk on ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI): Practical Applications and Challenges’. He illustrated various practical uses of AI in fields such as education, communication, writing, research and daily activities. Additionally, he discussed the ethical, social and practical challenges associated with the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Linguistic expert Dinesh Sharma explained the significance of various forms of the Hindi language and evolving linguistic practices. He also highlighted the importance of mutual interaction and exchange among Indian languages by shedding light on the practical linguistic connections between Marathi and Nepali.

Students from the Hindi Department attended the two-day lecture series in large numbers. By interacting with the speakers and asking various questions, they enriched their knowledge of media, language and artificial intelligence.

Faculty members Dr Sudhakar Shendge, Dr Majid Patel, Dr Anant Vadghane, Dr Sarla Dande and Dr Dinkar Surajkar contributed to the success of the lecture series.