 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ellora – Ajanta International Festival 2024 Culminates Today
The three-day festival, which resumed from last year, featured performances by artists of international repute, offering a cultural treat to the Marathwada region.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ellora – Ajanta International Festival 2024 Culminates Today |

As the Ellora – Ajanta International Festival – 2024 draws to a close today, the three-day musical extravaganza has captivated audiences in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

District Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Minister Atul Save, Minister Abdul Sattar, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, and others inaugurated the festival by lighting the traditional lamp on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Bhumre expressed that the festival would bring cultural acclaim to the city globally. The government is committed to the tourism development of the city and will provide funds for the festival, he added.

Municipal Commissioner and Festival Joint Chairman G Srikanth highlighted the cooperation from the government and ministers in organizing the festival. He urged residents to participate and encourage the artists.

The festival commenced with Ganesh Vandana Bharatnatyam by State Tourism Youth Ambassador Naveli Deshmukh, followed by Bharatnatyam dance by Dr Sandhya Purecha’s troop, Instruments Fusion by Stree Shakti led by Pandita Anuradha Pal, and classical/semi-classical singing by Rahul Deshpande and Priyanka Barve.

CP Manoj Lohiya, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, Mokshada Patil, ZP CEO Vikas Meena, and others were present.

