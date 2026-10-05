Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda Inspects Drought-Like Situation At Chowka | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda GC inspected the drought-like situation in Chowka, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar taluka, on Sunday. During the visit, he assessed the prevailing water scarcity, the condition of agriculture and crops, and the difficulties faced by farmers and villagers.

Against the backdrop of the drought-like conditions, Gowda held discussions with concerned officials regarding measures being taken by the administration to provide immediate assistance and essential facilities to citizens.

Gowda assured farmers and villagers that the administration would stand by them during the difficult period and continue to take necessary measures to address their concerns.

Sub-Divisional Officer Dr Rathod, Block Development Officer Salunkhe, Agriculture Officer Gulve and Panchayat Samiti member Archana-tai Bogane were present, along with the Talathi, farmers and other officials and staff.