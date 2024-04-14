Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dacoits Target Farm Locality, Attack Family

In the early hours of Friday, a gang of armed dacoits targeted a farm locality at Pol Ranjangaon Shivar in Gagapur taluka. The dacoits attacked the Rokade family members, seizing gold and silver ornaments from their house. They viciously assaulted the family before locking them inside.

Santosh Kachru Rokade (36), Savita Santosh Rokade (30), Sulabai Kachru Rokade, and two children reside on a farm at Pol Ranjangaon Shivar. On Thursday night, after having dinner, the family retired to bed. However, the peace was shattered when the dacoits, armed with weapons, barged into the house and mercilessly beat Santosh and his family with iron rods. Santosh and his wife, Savita, sustained severe head injuries. The dacoits then looted gold and silver ornaments, along with mobile phones, before fleeing the scene, leaving the family locked inside. Eventually, the Rokade family managed to escape and alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, residents of Aapegaon, Ranjangaon Pol, and other nearby localities rushed to the farm. The police also arrived promptly and transported the injured to the hospital. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.