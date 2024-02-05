 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC ‘Tax Satisfaction’ Camp On Friday
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:CSMC Announces Pay Slips For Contractual Employees | File Photo

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will organise a ‘Tax Satisfaction’ Camp at the CSMC headquarters on Friday between 10 am and 12 noon.

The complaints and objections of the property owners regarding the property taxes will be accepted during the camp and their queries will be resolved.

They will be provided proper guidance for smoothly paying the taxes. This camp will be organised on the second and the fourth Friday between 10 am and 12 pm every month under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth at the CSMC headquarters. The property owners should take advantage of the opportunity, appealed the Deputy Commissioner Aparna Thete.

