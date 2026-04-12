Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Staff Upset Over ₹12,500 Advance Delay Before Bhim Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Employees of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) expressed anger after they did not receive their festival advance ahead of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to employees and union members, the advance amount was not credited to their bank accounts by Friday evening, causing distress just days before the festival. The delay led to strong reactions from employee unions, who questioned the administration over the timing, especially with bank holidays approaching.

As per government provisions, Class IV employees of the civic body are entitled to a festival advance of ₹12,500 during occasions like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Diwali, and Ramzan Eid. The amount is later deducted from their salaries.

Employees said the advance had not been credited by April 10. They raised concerns with the administration after 6 pm on Friday. Many questioned how they would manage festival purchases if the money were delayed until Monday due to bank closures.

Officials later stated that the administration had transferred the funds to the bank late on Friday. However, the amount had not yet been credited to individual accounts, reportedly due to banking delays.

Union leaders alleged that such last-minute processing creates unnecessary hardship for workers. They demanded that the administration release festival advances well in advance so that employees can celebrate without stress.

The issue has highlighted concerns over planning and timely disbursal of benefits meant for civic workers during important festivals.