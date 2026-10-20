Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Offers Nutritional Support To 10 TB Patients | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To achieve the goal of a tuberculosis (TB)-free India, it is crucial that tuberculosis patients receive nutritional support alongside their regular medical treatment. Driven by this sense of social responsibility and as part of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple adopted 10 tuberculosis patients and distributed food baskets to them on Monday. Medical Health Officer Dr Ujwala Bhamre, City Tuberculosis Officer Dr Prerana Sanklecha, and NTEP staff members Narayan Giri and Uddhav Kakade were present on the occasion.

The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure that patients undergoing TB treatment receive a nutritious and balanced diet to meet their nutritional needs and boost their morale, helping them complete their treatment. Providing the necessary nutritional support to TB patients is an important factor in strengthening their treatment and recovery.

Tuberculosis is a curable disease, provided there is an accurate diagnosis and consistent medical treatment. It is essential for patients to take their medication regularly as advised by their doctors, complete the full course of treatment and follow the guidelines provided by the Health Department. Furthermore, it is important for families and the community to support tuberculosis patients and maintain a positive attitude towards them, without subjecting them to stigma or discrimination.

The Health Department of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation is implementing various measures for TB control. Efforts are being made to achieve the goal of TB elimination by providing nutritional support, health-related guidance and necessary assistance to TB patients. Through such initiatives, the civic body aims to encourage patients to continue their treatment and contribute to the broader effort to eliminate tuberculosis.