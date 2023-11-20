Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Enhances Drainage Infrastructure With New Machinery |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) marked a significant step in enhancing its infrastructure as Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth unveiled new machinery and vehicles for the Drainage Department on Saturday. This equipment included three cutting-edge power-roding machines, nine pod sets, and two trucks specifically designated for the anti-encroachment department.

The dedication ceremony witnessed the presence of key figures, including Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Saurabh Joshi, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, alongside department heads, officers, and employees. During the event, officials showcased the functionalities of the newly acquired machinery, giving the Administrator an in-depth demonstration.

The machines' efficacy was immediately put into action as they cleared the drainage line from the SSC Board office to the Peer Bazar area. Srikanth conducted a comprehensive inspection of the trucks, each valued at ₹9 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth highlighted the significance of this technological upgrade, emphasising how these state-of-the-art machines are poised to elevate the corporation's service standards for the city's residents. He emphasised that the traditional drainage cleaning systems are now replaced by modern counterparts, with each ward set to benefit from its dedicated power-roding machine.