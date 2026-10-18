Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Collector Gowda Reviews Grishneshwar Temple Development Works | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda GC inspected the development works underway around the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ellora, aimed at promoting tourism. He instructed the agencies concerned to ensure that the works were of high quality and completed within the stipulated timeframe. He also reviewed the status of the ongoing development projects in the temple area.

Those present during the inspection included Sub-Divisional Officer Santosh Gorad, Ankita Takbhate, Executive Engineer Smita Pawar, Deputy Engineer Dilip Kolte, Branch Engineers Sagar Savji and Saurabh Chavan, Designer Pradeep Deshpande, Police Inspector Prashant Mahajan, Verul Gram Panchayat Administrator Deepak Bagul, Village Administrator Gangadhar Gaikwad, Mandal Officers Vijay Chavan and Laxman Jadhav, Village Revenue Officer Bhushan Rojekar and Police Patil Ramesh Dore, among others.

During the inspection, Gowda examined the ‘Bhakta Niwas’ (pilgrim accommodation) under construction and reviewed the facilities being developed for devotees. He also issued instructions to the officials concerned regarding cleanliness in the temple vicinity, road and marketplace planning, traffic management, maintenance of the riverfront area, and infrastructure development around the temple complex.

Gowda directed the officials to ensure better facilities for devotees visiting the Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and reduce both the time required for darshan and the waiting period. He further instructed them to keep the temple premises clean and well-organised and ensure that all development works were completed to a high standard.