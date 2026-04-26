Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CNG Cylinder Leak From Moving Truck Triggers Traffic Jam In Waluj MIDC | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A CNG cylinder leak from a moving truck caused a traffic jam for nearly 30 minutes in the Waluj MIDC area on Saturday evening. The situation was brought under control after quick action by the fire brigade, preventing a major accident.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm at Waluj Cidco Mahanagar–1. A truck carrying about 80 CNG cylinders, weighing nearly 600 kg in total, developed a leak from one of the cylinders while on the road. The driver noticed the leak in time and stopped the vehicle near the AS Club area. He immediately alerted the traffic police.

Soon after, teams from Waluj MIDC police and the fire brigade reached the spot. Traffic on both sides of the road was diverted to alternative routes to avoid any danger. Two fire tenders from the municipal corporation and MIDC were also deployed.

Firefighters safely released the gas into the air and emptied the leaking cylinder. Their timely response helped avoid any fire or explosion risk. During the operation, traffic movement remained affected for around half an hour.

Once the leak was fully controlled, normal traffic resumed on the road.

Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade, Traffic Branch PI Yadav, PSI Shankar Shirsat, and other officers and staff were involved in the rescue operation.