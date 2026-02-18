Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Citizens’ Forum First Felicitates Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Demands IIT Campus | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSN First, a city-based citizens’ forum felicitated newly elected Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and demanded the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The forum also emphasised the need for strong coordination between the administration and elected representatives to ensure holistic and sustainable development of the city.

The meeting was held on Monday at Raj Kutir in the presence of CSMC Commissioner G. Sreekanth and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city president Kishor Shitole.

CSN First president Ritesh Mishra put forth the demand for an IIT campus in the city. He said investment proposals worth over Rs 1,00,000 crore are in the pipeline for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with employment generation potential of approximately two to three lakh jobs, including at least 50,000 technical positions.

Speaking after accepting the felicitation, Mayor Rajurkar stressed the urgent need to address solid waste management and water-related issues. “If we aim to change the image of the Municipal Corporation, decisive steps in solid waste management are essential. Active citizen participation is equally important,” he said.

Sreekanth said, “For the past two and a half years, I have managed the administration single-handedly. With the newly elected body now in place, we will be able to effectively implement projects and make the city more beautiful, well-managed, lovable and liveable.”

To promote the city’s historical and cultural heritage, the concept of a ‘Discover Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ reel competition, in collaboration with the CSMC, was also announced.

Prominent members of CSN First, Ram Bhogale, Rishi Bagla, Mansing Pawar, BS Khose, Vivek Deshpande, Mukund Kulkarni and Pritish Chatterjee were present.