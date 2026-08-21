Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Boy Jumps From Mountain, Parents Die While Trying To Save Him |WATCH VIDEO |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three members of a family died in a tragic incident at Khavdya Dongar in the Tisgaon area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. An 18-year-old boy died after jumping from the mountain, while his parents also fell to their deaths while trying to save him.

The deceased have been identified as 18-year-old Kunal Muralidhar Chandwade, his father Muralidhar Chandwade and mother Sangeeta Chandwade. The family was reportedly from the Devlai-Satara area.

According to the information available, Kunal reached Khavdya mountain around 10 am and attempted to end his life by jumping from a height. After learning about the incident, his parents rushed to the spot. Local residents also gathered there and tried to stop him. Police and fire brigade personnel later reached the location.

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For several hours, those at the spot tried to convince Kunal not to take the extreme step. His father repeatedly appealed to him to come back to safety. However, Kunal did not respond to their pleas.

At one point, Muralidhar moved towards his son in an attempt to catch him. He managed to reach Kunal, but Kunal jumped from the mountain. Muralidhar lost his balance while trying to save him and fell into the valley along with his son. Both died in the fall.

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The incident left Sangeeta devastated. In a moment of shock and grief, she also jumped from the mountain and died.

The deaths of all three family members have left local residents and others at the scene shocked. The exact reason behind Kunal's decision to take the extreme step is not yet known. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.