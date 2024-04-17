 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank Account Must For Candidates For Election Expenditure
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election will have to maintain a separate bank account for their election expenses, as informed by the District Election Officer and District Collector, Dilip Swami.

Swami provided information to all political parties regarding the submission of nomination forms for the election. Deputy District Election Officer Devendra Katke detailed the process of filling out the nomination forms and other procedures for the candidates through a PowerPoint presentation.

The candidates were briefed on the criteria for candidacy, required documents, the model code of conduct to be followed while filling out the nomination forms, disclosure of any criminal background, the necessity of public notices in newspapers, submission of candidate photographs, and other relevant matters.

