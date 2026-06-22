Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AURIC Converts 520 Acres Of Residential Land Into Industrial Zone To Meet Investor Demand | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rising demand from industries has prompted Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) to convert 520 acres of land originally reserved for residential use into industrial land. The decision is expected to help AURIC allot large contiguous land parcels to major investors and attract new industrial projects.

Developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), AURIC's Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area (SBIA) is one of India's largest greenfield industrial smart city projects. The first phase covers around 40.2 square kilometres and offers world-class infrastructure at both the Shendra and Bidkin nodes.

According to AURIC officials, 332 plots covering nearly 3,434 acres have been allotted so far. Of these, around 3,284 acres have been allocated for industrial use. The Bidkin node has attracted major companies, including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, JSW, Ather Energy and Piramal, while the Shendra node houses Hyosung and several other manufacturing units.

With industrial demand continuing to rise, the additional 520 acres have now been reclassified to ensure the availability of large land parcels for future investors. The land is expected to support investments in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, engineering, electronics and export-orientated industries.

At present, AURIC has around 771 acres of industrial land available, while nearly 2,039 acres remain earmarked for commercial, residential and other purposes.

Considering the growing pace of industrialisation and investor interest, preparations have begun for Phase II of the project. The land acquisition process is expected to be funded by AURIC and Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (MITL). Stakeholders also expect financial assistance from the central government for the development of supporting infrastructure, in line with previous industrial corridor projects.