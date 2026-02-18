Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Accident Blackspots To Go Online: District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Data Sharing With Internet Service Providers | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami has directed officials to provide information on accident-prone areas to internet service providers so that drivers and passengers can access the data online.

“The drivers often use internet services to know the geographical places. Hence, to help the passengers, the accident-prone areas should also be informed through the internet services,” Swami said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held at the District Collectorate on Tuesday. Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kothole, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, Superintending Engineer S. S. Bhagat, Executive Engineer S. K. Chavan, Puja Pujari, Police Inspector (Highway) Gajanan Jadhav and other officers were present.

According to a survey conducted by the Save Life Foundation in 2023-24, there are 209 accident-prone spots in the district. Measures are being taken to reduce accidents at these locations under the zero accident campaign. Swami directed that all concerned departments, including National Highway, Public Works Department (PWD), Maharashtra Road Development Corporation, local bodies, Health Department, Transport Department, Home Department and Education Department, should work in coordination to reduce road accidents.

Read Also Pune Engineering Student Drowns At Lotus Point Waterfall Near Lonavala During Friends’ Trip

Swami said the accident-prone spots in the district have been identified, and the information should be shared with internet service providers so that passengers travelling on the roads can benefit. He said drivers would receive prior information and remain alert while driving and directed that the relevant data be provided to the service providers.

He also directed construction departments to conduct surveys and prepare estimates for constructing speed breakers, erecting boards, removing sight obstructions, ensuring immediate medical treatment, using radars and implementing other safety measures.