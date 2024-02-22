 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 Injured In Car-Truck Collision, Truck Bursts Into Flames In Bidkin; Watch Video
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 Injured In Car-Truck Collision, Truck Bursts Into Flames In Bidkin; Watch Video

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
In a collision at the Bidkin MIDC area on Wednesday afternoon, three passengers in a car sustained severe injuries, while two individuals in the truck suffered minor injuries.

Following the collision, the truck erupted in flames, but the occupants managed to escape with minor injuries. The car passengers, including driver Bharat Uttam Labhade (35), Sundarbai Uttam Labhade (55), and Kantibai Lahu Shinde (60), residents of Nandalgaon in Paithan tehsil, suffered injuries. The names of the injured individuals in the truck were not known yet.

According to the information, the car was travelling from the Bidkin MIDC area towards Nandalgaon when it collided with a speeding truck. The impact caused the truck to catch fire immediately after the accident. The truck driver and another passenger fled from the scene following the incident.

Local residents and police responded swiftly, assisting the injured passengers and transporting them to a nearby hospital. The fire brigade was also summoned to extinguish the fire.

The injured individuals have since been transferred to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment.

