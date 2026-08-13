Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 374 Govt, Private Establishments Inspected For POSH Compliance

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In order to prevent sexual harassment of women employees and ensure effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), a total of 374 government and private offices were inspected in the district.

District Women and Child Development Officer Komal Kore said that 154 government and 220 private offices were inspected during the drive.

The Women and Child Development Department launched an inspection drive in June 2026 to verify whether government and private offices, institutions, companies and their branches across the state are complying with the provisions of the POSH Act, 2013.

The inspection is being conducted in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court. If offices served with notices fail to complete the necessary requirements within the stipulated time frame, action to impose a fine of up to ₹50,000, as per the provisions of the Act, will be taken through the concerned District Collector and the District Women and Child Development machinery.

This enforcement action is being carried out across government and private offices in the state. So far, 154 government offices and 220 private companies and offices have been inspected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Show-cause notices have been issued at the district level to offices that failed to comply with the regulations.

It is mandatory for all government and private offices, institutions, companies and their branches in the district to comply with the provisions of the POSH Act, 2013. Furthermore, in accordance with Supreme Court directives, it is essential to register office details on the Central Government's SHe-Box portal, establish and register an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), conduct training for committee members and employees, and update annual reports.

SHe-Box is the Central Government's online platform for complaints regarding sexual harassment at the workplace, with a focus on keeping information about offices and internal committees updated.

The administration has clarified that if inspections reveal that the concerned offices have failed to meet the necessary requirements, action will be taken against them in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

Komal Kore, District Women and Child Development Officer, stated that the Government of Maharashtra has initiated a process to inspect offices and establishments regarding the implementation of the PoSH Act. The process involves verifying various compliance aspects, such as the constitution of Internal Complaints Committees and registration on the SHe-Box portal.