Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Portrait Created Using 21,000 Notebooks In Paithan | Sourced

Conceptualised by MLA Vilas Bhumre, a unique initiative was undertaken on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, using 21,000 notebooks to create his portrait at Paithan on Thursday. The grand artwork covered an area of 10,000 square feet and was aimed at inspiring interest and love for history among students.

A large programme was organised at Paithan to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Artist Uddesh Paghal arranged notebooks in black, saffron, red and yellow shades to form the portrait of Sambhaji Maharaj. In total, 21,000 notebooks were used for the artwork.

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These notebooks will later be distributed to students at the beginning of the academic year, benefiting thousands of students. MLA Bhumre said the artwork created using educational material would help instil a sense of patriotism in society.

Thousands of people attended the event and paid tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, CEO Pallavi Ambhore, city president Bhushan Kavsankar, deputy city president Tushar Patil, Shiv Sena deputy district chief Vinod Bomble, along with several other officials, corporators, ZP and Panchayat Samiti members, and residents were present in large numbers.