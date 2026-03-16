‘ChandraJyoti Abhiyan’ From Maharashtra Brings Knowledge Revolution To Rajasthan’s Dholpur; 80+ Samvidhan Ghar Digital Libraries Set Up | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A major initiative aimed at promoting rural education and constitutional awareness is gaining momentum in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, where more than 80 ‘Samvidhan Ghar Digital Libraries’ have been established under the ChandraJyoti Abhiyan.

The project is being led by Nivrutti Avahad, Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad Dholpur, along with Dr Priyanand Agale, Project Head of the Dholpur District Library Hub and founder of the Eco Needs Foundation based in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Both are originally from Maharashtra and are working together to transform unused public spaces into community learning centres.

Under the initiative, each Samvidhan Ghar Digital Library is equipped with modern facilities such as smart TVs, CCTV cameras, computers, printers, inverters, solar lighting systems, water coolers, toilets, furniture, false ceilings, and floor mats. The libraries also house over 500 books and use a dedicated software application to manage daily operations and monitor activities.

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To ensure smooth functioning and promote awareness about the Indian Constitution, volunteers known as Samvidhan Mitra and Samvidhan Sakhi have been appointed to guide visitors and conduct activities at the centres.

The project is also supported by field teams working closely with local administrations. Members of the Eco Needs Foundation, including Devendra Singh, along with Pradeep Sharma, are actively coordinating the initiative. Local officials such as Block Development Officers (BDOs), Village Development Officers (VDOs), Sarpanchs and Panchayati Raj representatives are also contributing to the implementation of the project across villages.

Officials say the initiative is helping rural youth prepare for competitive examinations, improve digital literacy and understand their constitutional rights and duties.

With the rapid expansion of the libraries, the Dholpur initiative is emerging as a model of how government leadership, CSR support, NGOs and community participation can work together to strengthen rural education and democratic values through digital library networks.