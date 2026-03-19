Centre Announces Subsidies For Cold Storage, ₹200 Crore Banana Cluster For Jalgaon | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Central Government is committed to the holistic development of banana-producing farmers; to this end, substantial subsidies will be provided for cold storage facilities, including those integrated with banana clusters, as well as for ripening chambers and modern storage infrastructure. Furthermore, concrete measures will be implemented to resolve hurdles in banana exports and to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured. He was speaking today at an interactive session with banana-producing farmers, organised at the Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.



Dignitaries present at the event included Union Minister of State for Sports Rakshatai Khadse, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Amol Jawale, Vice-Chancellor V.L. Maheshwari, Joint Secretary (Agriculture) Priyaranjan, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Meenal Karanwal, and District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy, among others.



Interacting with the farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan announced that a banana cluster project worth approximately ₹200 crore has been sanctioned for the Jalgaon district. He stated that this initiative would facilitate the establishment of facilities for clean planting material, pre-cooling units, cold chains, and food processing industries. He further noted that, as banana production continues to rise, it is essential to process the produce to create a diverse range of value-added products.





Describing bananas as a nutritionally complete food source, he emphasised the need for public awareness campaigns to boost domestic consumption. Simultaneously, he clarified that efforts are currently underway to resolve the various challenges encountered in the export of bananas. He also issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against any market forces or elements found to be artificially manipulating or driving down banana prices.

Additionally, he announced that a specialised team of scientists would be constituted to monitor and control diseases affecting banana crops and that high-quality planting material would be made available to farmers. Finally, he informed the gathering that relevant officials have been directed to immediately disburse all pending subsidies related to drip irrigation systems. He stated that, in order to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their produce, measures would be implemented under the Market Intervention Scheme, alongside efforts to regulate intermediaries.



Expressing the view that "agricultural policies must be formulated through the active participation of farmers," he lauded Jalgaon district for its identity as the 'Banana City'. On this occasion, he extended his best wishes to all farmers for the New Year and Gudi Padwa.



Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, highlighted the challenges facing the Jalgaon Banana Cluster, drawing attention to significant gaps in the supply chain required for exports. She noted that, despite the availability of a 40 per cent central subsidy, the response from investors has been lacklustre.



She pointed out that farmers are facing financial strain due to increased transportation costs following the discontinuation of the 'Kisan Rail' subsidy, which had been operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. She put forth a demand to initiate direct rail freight services to JNPT via Bhusawal, stating that such a move would provide immense relief to the farmers. Furthermore, she emphasised the need to modernise the Banana Research Centre. During the event, the Union Agriculture Minister took note of the various difficulties faced by farmers regarding their banana crops and engaged in a dialogue with them.



Various Demands of Farmers Regarding Banana Cultivation:

During the interaction, the farmers present put forward several demands: that bananas be included in the school nutrition program; that an independent board be established specifically for the banana sector; that banana exports be boosted by securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the fruit—a concept that should be popularized down to the last farmer; that a Minimum Support Price (MSP) be fixed for bananas to stabilize price fluctuations; that agricultural information apps be regularly updated; that all diseases affecting banana crops be covered under the Crop Insurance Scheme; and that all necessary infrastructure and facilities required for banana exports be made available, including the establishment of a dedicated Banana Research Center.



On this occasion, the farmers present submitted memorandums outlining their demands to the Agriculture Minister. At the commencement of the programme, a tree-plantation drive was conducted within the university premises at the hands of the agriculture minister. On this occasion, the agriculture minister visited the various stalls set up at the venue by the Department of Agriculture. During the event, a booklet pertaining to the Banana Cluster was released by the dignitaries. The programme was attended by members of the Agriculture Council, representatives from various agricultural organisations, officials and staff of the Department of Agriculture, and a large number of progressive farmers from the district.Jalgaon, March 19: The Central Government is committed to the holistic development of banana-producing farmers; to this end, substantial subsidies will be provided for cold storage facilities—including those integrated with banana clusters—as well as for ripening chambers and modern storage infrastructure.

Furthermore, concrete measures will be implemented to resolve hurdles in banana exports and to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured. He was speaking today at an interactive session with banana-producing farmers, organized at the Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.



Dignitaries present at the event included Union Minister of State for Sports Rakshatai Khadse, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Amol Jawale, Vice-Chancellor V.L. Maheshwari, Joint Secretary (Agriculture) Priyaranjan, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Meenal Karanwal, and District Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheshwar Reddy, among others.



Interacting with the farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Mr. Chouhan announced that a banana cluster project worth approximately ₹200 crore has been sanctioned for the Jalgaon district. He stated that this initiative would facilitate the establishment of facilities for clean planting material, pre-cooling units, cold chains, and food processing industries. He further noted that, as banana production continues to rise, it is essential to process the produce to create a diverse range of value-added products.





Describing bananas as a nutritionally complete food source, he emphasized the need for public awareness campaigns to boost domestic consumption. Simultaneously, he clarified that efforts are currently underway to resolve the various challenges encountered in the export of bananas. He also issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against any market forces or elements found to be artificially manipulating or driving down banana prices.

Additionally, he announced that a specialized team of scientists would be constituted to monitor and control diseases affecting banana crops, and that high-quality planting material would be made available to farmers. Finally, he informed the gathering that relevant officials have been directed to immediately disburse all pending subsidies related to drip irrigation systems. He stated that, in order to ensure farmers receive a fair price for their produce, measures would be implemented under the Market Intervention Scheme, alongside efforts to regulate intermediaries.

Expressing the view that "agricultural policies must be formulated through the active participation of farmers," he lauded Jalgaon district for its identity as the 'Banana City.' On this occasion, he extended his best wishes to all farmers for the New Year and Gudi Padwa.



Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, highlighted the challenges facing the Jalgaon Banana Cluster, drawing attention to significant gaps in the supply chain required for exports. She noted that, despite the availability of a 40 percent central subsidy, the response from investors has been lackluster.

She pointed out that farmers are facing financial strain due to increased transportation costs following the discontinuation of the 'Kisan Rail' subsidy, which had been operational during the COVID-19 pandemic. She put forth a demand to initiate direct rail freight services to JNPT via Bhusawal, stating that such a move would provide immense relief to the farmers. Furthermore, she emphasized the need to modernize the Banana Research Center. During the event, the Union Agriculture Minister took note of the various difficulties faced by farmers regarding their banana crops and engaged in a dialogue with them.



Various Demands of Farmers Regarding Banana Cultivation:

During the interaction, the farmers present put forward several demands: that bananas be included in the school nutrition program; that an independent board be established specifically for the banana sector; that banana exports be boosted by securing a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the fruit—a concept that should be popularized down to the last farmer; that a Minimum Support Price (MSP) be fixed for bananas to stabilize price fluctuations; that agricultural information apps be regularly updated; that all diseases affecting banana crops be covered under the Crop Insurance Scheme; and that all necessary infrastructure and facilities required for banana exports be made available, including the establishment of a dedicated Banana Research Center.



On this occasion, the farmers present submitted memorandums outlining their demands to the Agriculture Minister. At the commencement of the program, a tree-plantation drive was conducted within the university premises at the hands of the Agriculture Minister. On this occasion, the Agriculture Minister visited the various stalls set up at the venue by the Department of Agriculture. During the event, a booklet pertaining to the Banana Cluster was released by the dignitaries. The program was attended by members of the Agriculture Council, representatives from various agricultural organizations, officials and staff of the Department of Agriculture, and a large number of progressive farmers from the district.