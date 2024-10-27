 Central Railway to Run 2 Additional Unreserved Festival Special Trains Between Pune and Danapur for Diwali/Chhat Puja
With these services, Central Railway’s total number of train services run/planned for Diwali/Chhat Puja Festivals is now 583.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway will run 2 additional Unreserved Festival Special trains between Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Diwali/Chhat Puja Festivals.

The details of the Pune-Danapur Unreserved specials are as follows:

01419 Unreserved Special will depart Pune at 10:50 hrs on 28.10.2024 and arrive in Danapur at 23:30 hrs the next day. (1 service)

01420 Unreserved Special will depart Danapur at 23:50 hrs on 29.10.2024 and arrive in Pune at 09:55 hrs the next day. (1 service)

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaye, Buxar, and Ara.

Composition: Total - 21 ICF Coaches, including 15 Sleeper Class Coaches and 6 General Second Class Coaches, including 2 Guard cum Brake Vans (Sleeper coaches will run as unreserved).

For detailed timings and halts, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

Please travel with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience.

