 Central Government Patent Approved For Prof. Dr Varsha Bhalerao's Research; Jalgaon Professor's Innovation Gets National Recognition
In the process of plant tissue culture, when the delicate plants produced in a controlled environment in the laboratory are directly planted in the natural environment, they die to a large extent due to changes in temperature and humidity. To solve this problem, Dr Varsha Bhalerao has created this special chamber

Vijay Pathak Updated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Jalgaon: The Patent Office of the Government of India has granted official approval to the innovative design of the Portable Plantlet Acclimatisation Chamber developed by Dr Varsha Ashok Bhalerao, Professor of the Botany Department at Nutan Maratha College, Jalgaon, and his colleagues. This patent has been registered under the Design Act, 2000.


In the process of plant tissue culture, when the delicate plants produced in a controlled environment in the laboratory are directly planted in the natural environment, they die to a large extent due to changes in temperature and humidity. To solve this problem, Dr Varsha Bhalerao has created this special chamber. This chamber reduces the stress on the plants while taking them out of the laboratory, which significantly increases the survival rate of the plants. This device will be revolutionary for agricultural research institutes, commercial nurseries and academic laboratories, thereby strengthening sustainable agriculture.

