Case against Goodwin Jewellers in Pune; 88 depositors complain

Pune: The Pune police registered a case against top officials of Goodwin Jewellers after 88 depositors alleged that they were duped of over Rs3 crore by the jewellery group, police said on Wednesday.

The jewellery group shut its outlets in Thane, Palghar, Mumbai and other parts of the state a couple of days before Diwali, leaving hundreds of people, who had invested in their gold and fixed deposit schemes, in the lurch.

An official at Koregaon Park police station here said according to the depositors, they were promised good returns on their investment in the jewellery group’s schemes.

He said the depositors alleged they made investments collectively worth Rs3.1 crore in the schemes since last year, but did not get returns as promised.

Based on the complaints, the case was registered on Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 34 (common intention) and the Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors in Financial Establishments (MPID) Act, the official said.

The Thane police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is already probing against Goodwin Jewellers for allegedly cheating hundreds of investors of several crore rupees, an official earlier said.