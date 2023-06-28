Boost For Pimpri Chinchwad Police: 3 New Senior Posts Granted

During a Cabinet meeting led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, the government granted approval for the creation of three positions which include one Additional Commissioner of Police and two Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

This decision was prompted by the expanding scope of responsibilities within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, where the existing resources were deemed insufficient to effectively address the evolving security landscape. The objective is to strengthen the capabilities of the police force, empowering them to provide improved service and protection to the community amidst these emerging challenges.