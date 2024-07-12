BJP MLA Meghna Bordikar Clarifies After Video Of Her Keeping Currency Notes In File During Assembly Session Goes Viral

Video showed Meghna Sakore Bordikar, BJP MLA from Jintur, keeping notes in a file. | X

Pune, July 12: Meghna Sakore Bordikar, BJP MLA from Jintur, clarified on the video making rounds which allegedly showed her placing currency notes in a file in the Vidhansabha. The MLA could be seen putting two notes of Rs 500 in a file while a member was speaking in the Vidhansabha (Maharashtra Legislative Assembly).

The incident took place on July 12, 2024. The video of the MLA keeping the notes inside the file had gone viral.

"Take a close look at the video which just happened a few minutes back. The lady MLA sitting on the bench in the hall is seen keeping currency notes in the file. What's happening here?" posted NCP- Sharad Pawar group leader Mahadev Balgude.

"I was feeling feverish since morning and had given Rs 1000 to my PA in a folder for getting medicine. The folder was sent to my PA outside through a peon in the Vidhan Sabha. A video of this was taken and made viral to spread misunderstanding," she clarified on the viral video.

The 44-year-old MLA, in a damage control exercise, also requested the media to cover both sides of the story and ensure it reaches the public.

