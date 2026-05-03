Bhusawal Railway Division’s Crackdown: Action Against 1.09 Lakh Ticketless Passengers; ₹12.23 Crore Penalty Recovered In April | Representative Image

Nashik: The Bhusawal Division of Central Railway carried out a major drive against ticketless and unauthorised travel in April 2026, recovering a total penalty of ₹12.23 crore from 1.09 lakh passengers.

This marks the highest monthly revenue in the division’s history.

With a commitment to providing safe, smooth, and comfortable travel to passengers, Central Railway has intensified its ticket-checking drives across the network.

The focus has been on ensuring that passengers travel with valid tickets and safeguarding railway revenue.

The campaign was effectively conducted under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Puneet Agrawal, with direction from Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Ajay Kumar and leadership from Assistant Commercial Manager (Ticket Checking) P. K. Singh.

Breakdown of the action

- Irregular travel: 44,738 cases – ₹2.18 crore recovered

- Ticketless travel: 63,608 cases – ₹6.70 crore recovered

- Unbooked luggage: 404 cases – ₹50,000 recovered

Earlier, the highest monthly record stood at ₹11.20 crore in May 2025, which has now been surpassed in April 2026.

Railway’s appeal

Central Railway has urged passengers to travel only with valid tickets to avoid inconvenience and penalties. It reiterated its zero-tolerance policy against ticketless travel and stated that such drives will be intensified further in the future.