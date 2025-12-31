Beed Shocker: Missing 15-Year-Old Girl Found Five Weeks Pregnant, POCSO Case Registered | Pixabay

Beed: A 15-year-old girl from Ashti tehsil, who had been missing since mid-December, was found five weeks pregnant following her rescue by the police. The authorities have registered a case against a 23-year-old youth under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the Ambhora police, the minor girl was allegedly lured by the accused, a resident of the same village, with the promise of marriage before being abducted on December 14. Following her disappearance, the girl’s father filed a missing persons report on December 17.

During the ongoing investigation, police received a tip-off regarding the girl’s whereabouts near a local religious site. Upon being taken into custody, the victim underwent a mandatory medical examination, which revealed that she was five weeks pregnant.

“The accused had initially kidnapped the victim. Given the medical reports and the age of the victim, we have now added relevant sections of the POCSO Act to the case,” said Investigating Officer and Police Sub-Inspector Adinath Bhadke.

While the police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the 23-year-old suspect, he remains at large. Further investigation into the matter is underway.