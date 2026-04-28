Beed Protest Demands Action Against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Over Shivaji Remarks | Sourced

Beed: A protest was held outside the district collector's office on Monday demanding strict action against Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Protesters accused him of making derogatory and historically incorrect remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The agitation was led by Shivaji followers under the leadership of social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale. Protesters said Shastri’s statements insulted the Maratha warrior king and hurt public sentiments. They claimed the remarks had no historical basis.

During the protest, demonstrators also criticised the state government. They alleged that incidents of disrespect towards great leaders and social reformers have increased under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. They said the government has failed to take strict action in such cases.

Protesters also raised questions over the presence of senior leaders during the alleged remarks. They pointed out that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the event. They questioned whether such incidents were being ignored or indirectly supported due to the lack of action.

A memorandum was submitted to the Beed District Collector. Protesters demanded that strict legal action be taken against Shastri. They also requested that the memorandum be forwarded to the President of India and the Governor of Maharashtra.

Read Also Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trigger Row

The controversy began after Shastri reportedly made the remarks during the foundation ceremony of the “Bharat Durga” temple in Nagpur. The statements triggered anger across Maharashtra. Protesters said the remarks distorted history and insulted the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

Several citizens and activists joined the protest. These included Shaikh Younus, Ramnath Khod, Ganesh Maske, Ashok Yede, Syed Sadeque, Ramdhan Jamale, Shaikh Mubeen, Bajirao Dhakne, Dr Sanjay Tandale, D.G. Tandale, Dr Laxman Pawal, Pravin Palimkar, Ashok Dhole and Shivaji Hindole.

Speaking at the protest, Dr Dhawale questioned the government’s silence. He demanded immediate and strict action against those responsible.