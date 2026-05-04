Beed Murder Case Cracked After 8 Months; Wife & Kin Arrested For Killing Husband | Representative Image

Beed: The Georai police have cracked a murder case that remained hidden for eight months, arresting the victim’s wife and her relatives for the alleged crime.

The victim, 50-year-old Uddhav Tukaram Shinde, was murdered in September 2025. According to police, his wife, Sangita Shinde, along with her sister, Savita Waje, and brother-in-law, Vishnu Waje, strangled him to death after a heated argument.

Police said Uddhav and Sangita had travelled from Pune to Pandharwadi in Georai tehsil between September 3 and 6, 2025, to visit relatives. During their stay, frequent disputes took place as Uddhav allegedly harassed and assaulted his wife. On September 6, the argument turned violent and led to the murder.

After the crime, Vishnu Waje, with the help of two minors, dumped the body in a sugarcane field. A few days later, as the body started decomposing, the accused moved the remains in a sack on a motorcycle and threw them into the Godavari River from the old Shahagad bridge. The victim’s motorcycle was also disposed of in the riverbed later.

To avoid suspicion, Sangita Shinde filed a missing person complaint at the Sinhagad Road Police Station in Pune.

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Victim’s Son Approached Police…

The case moved forward on May 2, 2026, when the victim’s son, Shubham Shinde, approached Georai police with suspicions about his father’s disappearance. Acting on this, Police Inspector Kishore Pawar began an investigation under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat and other senior officers.

Police detained Vishnu Waje and Savita Waje from Pandharwadi. During questioning, both confessed to their role in the murder. Based on Shubham’s complaint, a case was registered at Georai Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

So far, three accused have been arrested. Sangita Shinde was taken into custody with the help of the Narhe Police in Pune. Police have also recovered skeletal remains of the motorcycle from the river.

Further investigation in the case is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Lanke.