Beed Gets Kerosene Supply Boost Amid LPG Shortage & West Asian Crisis | Representational Image

Beed: In a major relief measure amid an acute LPG shortage triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the administration has sanctioned 1.20 lakh litres of kerosene for Beed district, bringing much-needed respite to thousands of households struggling with cooking fuel scarcity.

The fuel will be distributed through 1,977 fair-price shops across the district, benefiting nearly five lakh ration card holders. The move comes as a significant relief for residents who have been facing prolonged delays in receiving LPG cylinders, disrupting daily life and forcing many families to seek alternative arrangements.

Kerosene distribution, which had been discontinued over the past nine years due to a gradual shift towards cleaner fuels, will now resume on a temporary basis. This step is aimed at ensuring that citizens, particularly those in rural and economically weaker sections, are not forced to wait for weeks for cooking gas. In recent weeks, the LPG booking cycle had reportedly stretched up to 45 days, pushing several households back to traditional and often inefficient cooking methods such as firewood.

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Officials said the modalities of distribution, pricing, and the possibility of additional stock allocation will be finalised in a high-level meeting scheduled on Monday. The meeting will be conducted via video conferencing under the chairmanship of the state food and civil supplies secretary, with district-level officials expected to participate.

Meanwhile, the district collector has directed concerned departments to expedite the renewal of old kerosene licences and ensure adequate infrastructure is in place for smooth distribution. The state government has initiated urgent measures on a war footing to tackle the crisis and prevent further disruption in essential fuel supply.