Beed Collector Calls For Large Participation In Yoga Day Event | AI Generated Representational Image

On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday (June 21), mass yoga sessions have been organised at various locations across Beed district. The main district-level event will be held at 6:30am at the District Sports Complex. District Collector Vivek Johnson has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers, spread the message of yoga to every household, and pledge to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

A review meeting chaired by Johnson was held at the district collectorate on Friday to assess preparations for Yoga Day. District Sports Officer Arvind Vidyasagar, Education Officer (Primary) Bhagwan Sonawane, Deputy Education Officer Devkate, Sports Officers Aniket Kale and Kalidas Hosurkar, Satish Rathod and others were present.

Johnson said the administration, Patanjali Yogpeeth, Yoga associations, various organisations, officers, employees, students and citizens should actively participate in the programme. Mass yoga sessions and awareness activities highlighting the importance of yoga will be organised between 6:30am and 8am, he added.