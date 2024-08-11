Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone & WhatsApp Restored, Expresses Gratitude To Pune Rural Police

Supriya Sule | Facebook

Baramati MP Supriya Sule announced on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday evening that her phone and WhatsApp, which had been hacked earlier in the day, have been restored. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader expressed her gratitude to the Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their swift assistance.

माझे व्हॉट्सॲप सुरू झाले आहे. व्हॉट्सॲप टीमने यासाठी अतिशय मोलाचे सहकार्य केले. याबद्दल टिम व्हॉट्सॲप व पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीसांचे मनापासून आभार. दरम्यानच्या काळात कुणी मेसेज केले असतील तर त्यांना मला या तांत्रिक बिघाडामुळे रिप्लाय करता आला नाही, याबद्दल क्षमस्व 🙏🏻



नागरीकांना माझी… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 11, 2024

"Phone and WhatsApp are now working again. Thanks to Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their quick help. Apologies for any inconvenience caused while I was unreachable," she wrote.

Sule also advised the public to be vigilant about their digital security. "Enable two-factor verification on WhatsApp. Do not share your password or OTP with anyone, and avoid clicking on links from unknown numbers. Digital security is crucial, and we must be cautious," she added.

Earlier in the day, she had informed her followers, "My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help. Please take note."

Urgent: My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 11, 2024

A source close to the NCP (SP) leader told news agency PTI that a police complaint regarding the hacking was filed online.