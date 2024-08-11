 Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone & WhatsApp Restored, Expresses Gratitude To Pune Rural Police
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBaramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone & WhatsApp Restored, Expresses Gratitude To Pune Rural Police

Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone & WhatsApp Restored, Expresses Gratitude To Pune Rural Police

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader expressed her gratitude to the Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their swift assistance

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule | Facebook

Baramati MP Supriya Sule announced on X (formerly Twitter) Sunday evening that her phone and WhatsApp, which had been hacked earlier in the day, have been restored. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader expressed her gratitude to the Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their swift assistance.

"Phone and WhatsApp are now working again. Thanks to Pune Rural Police and WhatsApp Support for their quick help. Apologies for any inconvenience caused while I was unreachable," she wrote.

FPJ Shorts
'Theatre Aao, Aukaat Dikhao': David Dhawan Says OTT Actors Are Scared To Work In Theatrical Films
'Theatre Aao, Aukaat Dikhao': David Dhawan Says OTT Actors Are Scared To Work In Theatrical Films
JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow
JNU Online Admission 2024: Last Chance To Apply, Deadline Tomorrow
Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
Independence Day 2024: Slogans Every Student Should Know By Freedom Fighters
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims
Sukesh Chandrashekhar Gifts Luxury Yacht To Birthday Girl Jacqueliene Fernandez, Donates ₹15 Crore To Wayanad Victims
Read Also
Puja Khedkar Alleges Harassment By Pune Collector Suhas Diwase In Letter To Maharashtra Govt, Says...
article-image

Sule also advised the public to be vigilant about their digital security. "Enable two-factor verification on WhatsApp. Do not share your password or OTP with anyone, and avoid clicking on links from unknown numbers. Digital security is crucial, and we must be cautious," she added.

Earlier in the day, she had informed her followers, "My phone and WhatsApp have been hacked. Please do not call or text me. I have reached out to the police for help. Please take note."

A source close to the NCP (SP) leader told news agency PTI that a police complaint regarding the hacking was filed online.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone & WhatsApp Restored, Expresses Gratitude To Pune Rural Police

Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s Phone & WhatsApp Restored, Expresses Gratitude To Pune Rural Police

Pune: 40 Suspected Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Reported At PMC-Run Boys' Hostel

Pune: 40 Suspected Dengue, Chikungunya Cases Reported At PMC-Run Boys' Hostel

WATCH VIDEO: Maratha Protestors Block Sharad Pawar's Car In Solapur, Seek Clarity On Quota Stand

WATCH VIDEO: Maratha Protestors Block Sharad Pawar's Car In Solapur, Seek Clarity On Quota Stand

Pune Event Sees Launch Of Comprehensive Guide On Domestic Arbitration In India

Pune Event Sees Launch Of Comprehensive Guide On Domestic Arbitration In India

Basics First: Bavdhan Residents Protest, March From Chandni Chowk To Ramnagar In Pune

Basics First: Bavdhan Residents Protest, March From Chandni Chowk To Ramnagar In Pune